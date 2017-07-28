Actors shine despite gathering clouds

On the heels of Parks & Rec’s concert series, Two Planks Theater Company kicked off its summer performances with two weekends of student-acted productions, outdoors in Wolfe Park.
On July 15, Two Planks opened with its production of Disney’s Aladdin, Jr., featuring performers ages six to 12. The junior version was a revised, shorter-length show designed to give younger actors the chance to ease into the acting world, yet featured all the characters of the Disney classic film.
Over 350 theatergoers from Monroe and surrounding communities came out to watch the one-night performance featuring Aladdin, Jasmine, the Genie, and the malicious Jafar.
“It is such a great way to start off our summer production season,” said Two Planks’ Executive Director, Brooke Burling. “It is not only rewarding to see kids from our community up there on stage, but also watching their parents, friends, and neighbors coming out and helping create a fantastic experience for everybody involved.”
The weekend following Aladdin, Two Planks completely changed the set and presented its summer student workshop production of the fan-favorite, Footloose, July 20-22. Their Workshop show was the culmination of a four-week intensive theater-training program for teens where participants took classes in the triple-threat disciplines of acting, singing and dance while simultaneously rehearsing for their show.
But despite their hard work, there was a moment opening night of the performance when the show almost didn’t go on. After a clear forecast for days, Thursday afternoon the weather suddenly changed and thunder clouds gathered over the Catskills and started heading southwest, straight for Monroe.
On the closing night of the show, the same thing happened again, with forecasted clear skies all day long, and then the weather suddenly turned to a 90% chance of rain an hour before the show was supposed to start.
“That’s the inherent risk of summer theater in New England,” said Two Planks’ Technical Director, Rob Primorac. “Performing outdoors in such a beautiful setting like Wolfe Park is everything summer theater should be about about, but without infrastructure to protect the stage, productions are at the mercy of the elements.”
Thankfully for the cast and crew of Footloose, neither show had to be cancelled. Both nights a light rain did come down in the middle of the show, but both times the production team paused and the audience waited beneath the Rotary Pavilion for the drizzles to pass.
The challenge to the theater company, Primorac explained, is not just whether rain comes down in the middle of a performance, but even more so whether the stage and lighting and sound equipment become too saturated to continue.
“There is nothing anyone with outdoor seating can do if you get a downpour during a show. Even the $6.5 million outdoor Levitt Pavilion in Westport can’t keep audiences from getting wet,” he said. “But if that three minutes of rain opening night had been any harder, it would have put our equipment out of commission and ruined everyone’s evening.”
For that reason, Two Planks has been working with the Monroe Parks & Rec Department and the town’s First Selectman’s office to develop plans for a Performance Pavilion out in the park. While nothing short of covering both the stage and the audience would allow performances to continue during actual downpours, a simple structure would allow performers to stay dry during only light rain and would keep sets and equipment from getting ruined. Keeping the stage area protected would also allow shows and concerts to still go on following a heavy rain earlier in the day.
Monroe First Selectman, Steve Vavrek, was at the opening night performance of Footloose and saw first-hand the risk that even a little bit of rain could pose.
“It is wonderful opportunity to develop something truly special for our town,” Vavrek said. “Between the fantastic concert series [Parks & Rec Director] Frank Cooper presents and all the great shows Two Planks puts on, it is shame they have to go through this insecurity every year. After all their hard work, we want the residents of Monroe and surrounding communities to be able to come out to Wolfe Park and enjoy what our town has to offer. A performance pavilion would be a fabulous asset for the town and would draw people to Monroe from all over southwestern Connecticut.”
The First Selectman said fundraising had already begun but that he now looks to kick efforts into high gear. The hope would be to fund the project entirely through donations without incurring any town expenditures. Anyone interested in learning more about the proposal or looking to make a donation was welcome to contact his office or Two Planks Theater Company.
“We love presenting live theater for our friends and neighbors in Monroe to enjoy,” Two Planks’ Burling said. “And we are grateful to the First Selectman for spearheading the initiative for a performance pavilion so that local residents can enjoy entertainment out in our beautiful park for years to come.”
Two Planks will be presenting two more weekends of live theater July 28-29 and August 4-5 as it brings its Main Stage production of Monty Python’s SPAMalot to the Wolfe Park stage. Tickets are available online on the company’s website, www.twoplankstheater.org. Senior and student discount tickets are also available.
Tickets may also be purchased at the gate, but there is a $5/ticket surcharge on-site. All tickets are general admission, open lawn seating, and patrons are welcome to bring their own blankets or chairs. Grounds open at 6 p.m. for picnics and Wolfe Park has waived both the beverage and parking restrictions for these special events (out of town guests are welcome to park on-site without needing a Wolfe Park parking pass). Because the shows are outdoors and need darkness to utilize the theatrical lighting, all shows start nightly at dusk (approximately 8:15 p.m.).