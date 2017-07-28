U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, a member of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, released the following statement after failed efforts by Senate Republicans to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act.
Sen. Chris Murphy
“People in Connecticut are breathing a huge sigh of relief right now. This bill, stripping health care from millions of Americans, was a nightmare, but if not for the uprising of millions of Americans all over the country, it would probably be law by now. I’m glad to have played a role in its defeat, but I am not celebrating. People in Connecticut tell me they’re tired of the two parties simply using their health care as a political cudgel,” he said. “Now we have an amazing opportunity for Republicans and Democrats to actually work together to keep what’s working in the Affordable Care Act and improve what’s not working. I’m ready to sit down at the table to get a bipartisan, commonsense reform bill done.”
Commentary: Sen. Murphy responds to ACA repeal failure
By Monroe Courier on July 28, 2017 in Commentary, Lead News · 0 Comments
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, a member of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, released the following statement after failed efforts by Senate Republicans to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act.
Sen. Chris Murphy
“People in Connecticut are breathing a huge sigh of relief right now. This bill, stripping health care from millions of Americans, was a nightmare, but if not for the uprising of millions of Americans all over the country, it would probably be law by now. I’m glad to have played a role in its defeat, but I am not celebrating. People in Connecticut tell me they’re tired of the two parties simply using their health care as a political cudgel,” he said. “Now we have an amazing opportunity for Republicans and Democrats to actually work together to keep what’s working in the Affordable Care Act and improve what’s not working. I’m ready to sit down at the table to get a bipartisan, commonsense reform bill done.”
Related posts:
Tags: ACA, Affordable Care Act, Connecticut, government, healthcare, healthcare repeal, Murphy, republicans
About author
Monroe Courier
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement