CPA Society appoints resident to leadership position

By Monroe Courier on July 29, 2017 in Community, News · 0 Comments

The Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants (CTCPA) has appointed Ryan C. Sheppard, CPA, CFF of Monroe to serve as a member of its Advisory Council for the organization’s 2017-2018 activity year, representing the Professional Ethics Committee as its chair.

The Advisory Council contemplates the future of the Connecticut Society of CPAs and the accounting profession, and in doing so serves as a sounding board and source of information for the CTCPA Board of Directors.

Sheppard is a partner in Knight Rolleri Sheppard CPAs in Fairfield. He holds a B.S. in Accounting from Ball State University.

