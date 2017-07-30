Masuk High seniors receive Weller Foundation scholarships

Six Masuk High School seniors received awards from The Weller Foundation, Inc., at its annual awards banquet at Fairfield University.

Christina Andrea received the $5,000 Weller Education Scholarship. The award was established in 2002 to assist a Masuk senior pursuing a college degree in elementary or secondary education. Andrea will attend the University of South Carolina.

Jiwon Lee received a $500 scholarship for her independent study project, “Decoding Value Representation in the Hypothalamus.” She will attend the University of California-Berkeley. Lee was one of five finalists competing for the $14,000 Barton L. Weller Scholarship.

Brandan Palmer earned the $3,000 Vincent A. Voccia Vocational Award. The award is presented to a senior who will pursue a vocational or technical career. He will attend the New England Institute of Technology.

Christopher Cavanaugh received the $500 Senior Science Award. He will attend Cornell University. Matthew Hurley received the $500 Eleanor F. Moore Business Award, and will attend Marist College. Jessica Ferrigno received the $500 Paul W. Broggi Communications Award, and will attend Arizona State.