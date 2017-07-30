Monroe Courier

School board discussed staff changes at recent meeting

By TinaMarie Craven on July 30, 2017 in News, Schools · 0 Comments

During the July 17 Board of Education meeting, members discussed staffing changes and a donation to the Masuk Swim Team.

Donation

The Shelton-Monroe Rapids donated six new startling platforms to the Masuk Swim Team.

“We’d like to acknowledge you with gratitude for your donation,” Board of Education Chair, Donna Lane said.

“It’s really appreciated,” Interim Superintendent John Battista said.

Resignations

Battista said three staff members resigned from the district. Masuk special education teacher, Tamberlyn Johnson; Michael Martone, a music teacher at Jockey Hollow; and Heather Ross Monroe Elementary’s media specialist left the district.

“Every year we have some resignations that come as a surprise,” he said. “We’re really going to miss them.”

Appointments

The district hired six new staff members. Marissa Esteves and Marissa Memoli will be joining Masuk as a special education teachers. Kirsten Berube will be a media specialist at Monroe Elementary. Blakely Cole will be teaching eighth grade math at Jockey Hollow. Lauren Iverson will be teaching spanish at Masuk and Caroline Nieto will teach spanish at Jockey Hollow.

Awards

The school district recently won a few awards from CABE. They were given two CABE 2016 Awards of Excellence for the Superintendent’s newsletter and the 2016 Budget Book. They also received an honorable mention for the district’s website.

While discussing the newsletter, Battista told the board that are changing the time name to the Monroe Public Schools’ Community newsletter and that they are limiting its publication to three times per year.

Stepney roof

The Stepney Roof project is a week ahead of schedule. Battista said he’s “confident” that the clean-up from the repairs will be done before school starts.

Contracts

The board voted in favor of approving the contracts for the secretaries, administrators and custodians.

Related posts:

  1. Agostine says human costs drive budget increase
  2. Manjos says Finance won’t go nuclear on schools
  3. Battista to lead schools during superintendent search
  4. Monroe teachers to challenge Harlem Wizards next week

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Police logs July 17 to July 23 Next Post Did I Say That? Susceptible to stuck song syndrome
About author
TinaMarie Craven

TinaMarie Craven


TinaMarie Craven is the editor of the Monroe Courier. Prior to working for the Courier she was the editor of the Lewisboro Ledger. She graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Journalism and Politics in 2015.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress