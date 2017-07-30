Police logs July 17 to July 23

The Monroe Police Department responded to 36 alarms, 35 medical emergencies and one 911 hang-up between July 17 and July 23.

Monday, July 17

5:59 p.m. — Car accident reported on Barn Hill Road. Police are investigating a collision that involved one vehicle going off the road. The investigation is ongoing.

6:04 — Computer crime reported on Fan Hill Road. Person said they needed help with a computer related crime.

Tuesday, July 18

11:57 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot.

4:33 p.m. — Car accident reported on Church Street. A car went off the road and struck a rock.

7:06 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

Wednesday, July 19

3:10 p.m. — General complaint reported on Route 25. Person said their car was damaged while at a car wash.

3:45 — Verbal dispute reported on Route 34. An employee and their boss got into a verbal dispute.

5:28 — Fraud reported on Fan Hill Road. Person said someone fraudulently opened an account with their information.

5:43 — Complaint reported on Cutlers Farm Road. Custody dispute between parents.

7:37 — Motor vehicle arrest reported on Elm Street. Police arrested 18-year-old George Pieger and charged him with allegedly using a cell phone while driving and possession of narcotics.

Thursday, July 20

4:16 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries were reported.

5:16 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

Friday, July 21

6:22 a.m. — Arrest reported on Route 25. Police arrested 28-year-old Efrain Leon and allegedly charged him with disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer. He was held on a $5,000 bond.

7:11 — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 28-year-old Efrain Leon for allegedly violating his probation. He was held on a $20,000 bond.

8:22 — Criminal arrest reported by the Milford Police Department. Police arrested 27-year-old Danielle Kowal on a warrant and transferred to the Monroe Police Department. She was allegedly charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny before being released on a $500 bond. She is scheduled to be arraigned on July 28.

2:49 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

5:53 — Fraud reported on Fan Hill Road. Person reported rental fraud on Craig’s List.

Saturday, July 22

8:35 a.m. — Larceny reported on Pamela Drive. Person said their car was broken into overnight and that change and a pair of sunglasses were missing.

10:49 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

11:31 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

11:48 — Larceny reported on Todd Drive. Person said someone broke into their car overnight and stole two cellphones and a garage door remote.

11:54 — Stolen car reported on High Ridge Drive. Person said their car was stolen overnight and that the keys were in the car.

7:17 p.m. — Larceny reported on Wayne Drive. Person said two of their cars were broken into and that a wedding ring valued at $800 was stolen.

8:32 — Vandalism reported on Fan Hill Road. Three juveniles stole a stop sign from the Garder Hill/Fan Hill intersection.

Sunday, July 23

12:10 a.m. — Noise complaint reported on Pilgrim Lane. Police asked resident to turn down music.