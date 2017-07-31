Commentary: AAA praises lawmakers for new child safety seat law

Connecticut children will be better protected in motor vehicles under a new child passenger safety law passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Dannel Malloy, because the new law keeps children under the age of two in rear-facing car seats, and calls for children to remain in booster seats up to their 8th birthday, says AAA Northeast.
During the last legislative session, AAA testified in favor of the legislation, sponsored by Rep. Brenda Kupchick (R-132 Fairfield, Southport) before the Transportation Committee… The proposal was supported by a broad group of traffic safety stakeholders, including Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital and CT SafeKids.
“The General Assembly made a strong statement in support of safety with passage of this law,” says Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast Public Affairs Specialist. “The new provisions bring Connecticut in line with the latest research and best thinking from the leading child safety advocates both locally and nationwide.”
Connecticut becomes the 8th state, and fifth in 2017, to accept the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics that recommend children to remain in rear-facing car seats up to age two.
“Rear-facing car seats are engineered to distribute the forces of a crash across the entire head and body of an infant and young child, supporting the child’s head, neck and back in a frontal crash,” Mayko says. ”Children in their second year of life are less likely to die in a crash if restrained rear facing compared to forward facing.”
The new booster seat provision makes Connecticut the 35th state to follow the recommendation of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in keeping children in booster seats up to age 8. Two additional states require up to age 9.
“The odds of injury for children riding in booster seats are close to 60% lower than the risks children face when using seat belts alone,” Mayko adds.
AAA also notes virtually all children, who were properly restrained in a booster seat under Connecticut’s old law, can remain in that same seat under the new law.
The new law goes into effect October 1. AAA is planning an educational outreach campaign to provide parents, caregivers, and the community at large with information about the safety benefits of the law.
Commentary: AAA praises lawmakers for new child safety seat law
By Monroe Courier on July 31, 2017 in Commentary, Opinion · 0 Comments
Connecticut children will be better protected in motor vehicles under a new child passenger safety law passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Dannel Malloy, because the new law keeps children under the age of two in rear-facing car seats, and calls for children to remain in booster seats up to their 8th birthday, says AAA Northeast.
During the last legislative session, AAA testified in favor of the legislation, sponsored by Rep. Brenda Kupchick (R-132 Fairfield, Southport) before the Transportation Committee… The proposal was supported by a broad group of traffic safety stakeholders, including Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital and CT SafeKids.
“The General Assembly made a strong statement in support of safety with passage of this law,” says Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast Public Affairs Specialist. “The new provisions bring Connecticut in line with the latest research and best thinking from the leading child safety advocates both locally and nationwide.”
Connecticut becomes the 8th state, and fifth in 2017, to accept the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics that recommend children to remain in rear-facing car seats up to age two.
“Rear-facing car seats are engineered to distribute the forces of a crash across the entire head and body of an infant and young child, supporting the child’s head, neck and back in a frontal crash,” Mayko says. ”Children in their second year of life are less likely to die in a crash if restrained rear facing compared to forward facing.”
The new booster seat provision makes Connecticut the 35th state to follow the recommendation of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in keeping children in booster seats up to age 8. Two additional states require up to age 9.
“The odds of injury for children riding in booster seats are close to 60% lower than the risks children face when using seat belts alone,” Mayko adds.
AAA also notes virtually all children, who were properly restrained in a booster seat under Connecticut’s old law, can remain in that same seat under the new law.
The new law goes into effect October 1. AAA is planning an educational outreach campaign to provide parents, caregivers, and the community at large with information about the safety benefits of the law.
Related posts:
Tags: AAA, commentary, Monroe
About author
Monroe Courier
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement