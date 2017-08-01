School notes

Marist College

Emma Amster and Raymond Greene made the dean’s list at Marist College during the spring 2017 semester.

Seton Hall University

Michael Bosco made the dean’s list at Seton Hall University for the spring 2017 semester.

Stevenson University

Heather Lopiano made the dean’s list at Stevenson University for the spring 2017 semester.

Sacred Heart University

Katherine R. Bria graduated from Sacred Heart University with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and minors in Digital Marketing and Fashion Marketing. She will continue at Sacred Heart in pursuit of an MBA in Management.

Rochester Institute of Technology

Abbey Saia and Megan Smith made the Dean’s List for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Southern Connecticut State University

The following students graduated from Southern Connecticut State University in Spring 2017:

Stephanie Carozza, Kristen Casale, Brittany Catale, Pedro Donoso, Colleen Gomola, Rebecca Hansen, Rebecca Hansen, Kayla Huggler, Kayla Huggler, Dominique Migliarese, Dominic Migliaro, Samantha Murray, Kristen Nicolia, Carolina Pacheco, Julia Rotella, Victoria Rrapi, Ana Maria Santos, Joseph Sciortino and Melissa Weidner.

Loyola University Maryland

The following students made the dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland for the Spring 2017 semester: Elizabeth Banquer, Andrea Castillo, Emilie Iwaszkiewicz, Samantha Levinson and Caroline Rogers. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List at Loyola, a student must achieve a minimum QPA of at least 3.500 for the term, provided that, in the term they have successfully completed courses totaling a minimum of 15 credits.

SUNY New Paltz

Haley Bassett made the dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz for the Spring 2017 semester. Students must earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load.

University of Maine Farmington

Cailin O’Malley made the dean’s list at the University of Maine at Farmington during the spring 2017 semester.

New York University

Victoria Rose Simeone graduated May 16 with her Masters of Social Work. She is working at Spring Meadows in Trumbull.

Mitchell College

Olivia Tortora was named a Commendable Scholar at Mitchell College for the spring 2017 semester.

Hofstra College

Sara Fox graduated from Hofstra University in May 2017, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations.