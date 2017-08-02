Monroe Courier

Masuk alum completes basic training

By Monroe Courier on August 2, 2017

U.S. Air Force Airman Brandon T. Huebner graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Huebner is the son of Lynn J. and Robert H. Huebner and brother of Jordan R. Huebner of Monroe. He is a 2016 graduate of Masuk High School.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

