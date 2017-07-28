Monroe receives $400,000 grant from state

Monroe is one of 20 municipalities to receive a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Small Cities program.

The town was given $400,000 for housing rehabilitation of the $11.5-million Governor Dannel P. Malloy and Connecticut Department of Housing (DOH) Commissioner Evonne M. Klein awarded to 20 municipalities in Connecticut to provide upgrades and improvements to the state’s small town infrastructure. The other municipalities to receive the grant are Beacon Falls, Brookfield, Coventry, Durham, Ellington, Granby, Groton, Hebron, Lebanon, Morris, New Fairfield, North Haven, Pomfret, Simsbury, Southington, Sprague, Voluntown, Wallingford and Wethersfield.

As part of the grant, Monroe plans to rehabilitate 10 low and moderate-income households. The upgrades will include roof replacements, furnace and heating systems replacements, plumbing and electrical upgrades, window and door replacements, septic system repairs and energy efficiency upgrades. These upgrades are essential to make these homes both livable and energy efficient.

The grants are awarded to small towns that have a population below 50,000 residents and will advance projects that develop and preserve affordable housing, provide services to the most vulnerable residents in their communities and also create and retain jobs.

Malloy and other federal, state, and local officials and housing advocates today participated in an event in Hartford hosted by the Connecticut Housing Coalition urging the Trump administration to reconsider drastic cuts that have been proposed for this and other housing programs in the federal budget, which have been utilized in Connecticut in recent years to make a major impact on preventing and ending homelessness, as well as increasing the stock of affordable housing across the state.

“If the federal budget is enacted as proposed, it would have a drastic impact on this and other housing programs, impacting so many individuals who rely on this funding for safe and affordable housing,” Malloy said. “In Connecticut, we’ve taken drastic steps in recent years to increase access to permanent housing, specifically focusing on veterans who have faced homelessness and those who have been chronically homeless. And — with homelessness in Connecticut currently at a record low — our efforts are showing real results, but we cannot stop. We must raise our voices to protect and expand access to decent, accessible, and affordable homes — the future of our communities depend on it.”

Since 2011, DOH and the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority have funded nearly 21,000 units of housing across the state. This amounts to over one billion dollars of investment and is leveraged with another $2.5 billion in investments from the private sector and other sources. Under the Malloy administration, the rapid expansion of affordable housing has been a priority. In 2013, Malloy created DOH, recognizing the need to reverse the nearly three decades of disinvestment in housing development that took place under the three previous gubernatorial administrations.

“Time and time again, Connecticut has shown the value of expanding access to affordable housing and bringing about an end to homelessness,” Klein said. “Under the Malloy administration, Connecticut is a recognized national leader on housing matters. As a state, we are doing our part to ensure that any incidence of homelessness is brief, rare, and nonrecurring. Our federal resources are an essential part of the historic progress that we have made. These dollars must be preserved. The stability that comes from having a permanent roof over your head has as much of a social impact as it does an economic one.”

In August 2015, Connecticut became the first state in the nation certified as effectively ending chronic veteran homelessness. It is one of only three states to have effectively ended veteran homelessness, and is the only state to have matched all chronically homeless individuals to permanent housing.