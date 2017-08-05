George’s Hill support group at Unity Hill United Church of Christ

George’s Hill support group will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. A light lunch will be served from noon-12:30 p.m.

To register, call 203-374-8822, email [email protected] or look for the registration online at unityhillucc.org. All are welcome. Our motto is “You Are Not Alone.”

Anyone with a wheelchair, or problems with mobility, may enter through the kitchen door in back as there are no steps to negotiate. They now have new handicap-accessible bathrooms. The group meets the second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Life doesn’t stop with a diagnosis of early stage dementia. In fact, staying actively engaged in life and avoiding isolation is important to the health and emotional well-being of people living with memory loss and their caregivers. It’s also important that you learn as much as you can about what to expect and plan for what lies ahead.

A special program was created called ‘George’s Hill’, a social engagement group, which encourages individuals with memory loss and their care partners to seek out activities that promote healthy living and engage the mind and body through physical, social and creative activities. The group offers a fun and comfortable way for people living in the early stage of dementia to get out, get active and get connected with one another. The activities are shaped by Pastor Todd Shipley and promote social interaction and companionship. Art, music, games and exercise can enrich the lives of people with dementia because it allows for self-expression and engagement.

Due to the changes an individual experiences in their behavior, cognition, daily routines and relationships, dementia can be very isolating and lonely. This opportunity will allow people to come together and continue to remain involved and active in daily life and friendships for as long as possible.