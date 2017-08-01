Monroe’s DTC backs Hunsberger

“I am proud and eager to be leading such an inclusive group of highly qualified candidates supporting our campaign theme of ‘One Monroe,’” said current Town Council member Daniel Hunsberger, after being selected to run for First Selectman on July 25 when the Monroe Democratic Town Committee (DTC) selected their candidates for the upcoming November election.

Dr. Alan Vaglivelo, member of Monroe’s Board of Education, nominated Hunsberger as the Democratic candidate for First Selectman.

“What has impressed me the most about Dan is actually very simple — his strong desire to listen to the concerns of Monroe residents. Dan has pledged to listen to and truly represent the interests of people of Monroe. Dan will embrace residential and business development by examining every regulation and service the town provides. Monroe will become a friendlier, more responsive government, re-engineering how we do things to work smarter. Most importantly, Dan will exhibit leadership and fortitude to rise above petty partisan bickering. What Dan represents are not exclusively “Democrat Ideas” or “Republican Ideas” but rather “Monroe Ideas.” Because let’s face it, there’s no Republican or Democrat way to strengthen a town,” Vaglivelo said. “With the challenges that Monroe currently faces — and will face in the next ten years due to uncertain state budgets — it is clear that we need new thinking in our Town Hall to put Monroe on a healthier, more stable path for our future.”

Hunsberger has previously served the town as a member of the Capitol Project Committee, EMS Commission, the Inland Wetlands Commission, the Board of Finance and the Town’s Pension Committee. He is also a member on the Board of Directors for the SouthWest Regional Communication Center (CMED).

After accepting the nomination, Hunsberger said the town is facing a challenging time due to issues with the state’s budget.

In his remarks, accepting the nomination, Hunsberger continued the theme saying,

“As your First Selectman, I will ask each department head to create service benchmarks for each service Town Hall delivers. Realizing our shared vision requires prudent spending on one side while growing our Grand List tax base on the other. Working together to our benefit, a growing economy coupled with operational savings will allow for lower taxes, which then fuel more economic growth,” he said. “Our One Monroe team campaign is for putting every citizen of Monroe first. Every decision will be based on what is best for Monroe because our town matters, now and in the years to come. Share our vision, our goal of One Monroe with every voter you meet. Tell them why their vote for our team is best for the Monroe of today and the Monroe of tomorrow.”

The DTC also endorsed Town Council candidates Jennifer Aguilar, Patrick Carleton, Andy Greenawalt, DeeDee Martin, Jason Maur and Theresa Oleyar. They endorsed Board of Education candidates Jessica Katuska, Jim Martinez, Carlos Reinoso, Jr. and Jerry Stevens. The DTC endorsed Board of Finance candidates Jon Ostaszewski, Steve Kirsch and Ashish Verma. For Planning and Zoning, the DTC endorsed Rick Casados, Marc Covey, Domenic Paniccia and Ken Wielk. They also endorsed Patricia Tomchik as the Constable.

For more information about Hunsberger’s race he can be reached by email [email protected] or online at www.hunsberger2017.org.