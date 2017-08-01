Monroe Courier

Fire Dept. alert locals to scam

By TinaMarie Craven on August 1, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Monroe Volunteer Fire Department alerted residents to fake fire department fundraiser.

According to the Monroe Fire Department there is a group calling themselves the “Volunteer Firefighter Alliance” and they are soliciting donations from Monroe residents over the phone.

“This organization has zero connection to any of your volunteer fire departments. The Monroe, Stepney Fire Department, and Stevenson Volunteer Fire Company receive no funding from this organization,” the department said.

The department also said that the town’s three departments raise money each year through boot drives and annual mailings.

“To determine authenticity of our requests, the return envelope will have a local address (Monroe, CT) as the donations come directly to the fire department(s),” the department said.

About author
TinaMarie Craven

TinaMarie Craven


TinaMarie Craven is the editor of the Monroe Courier. Prior to working for the Courier she was the editor of the Lewisboro Ledger. She graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Journalism and Politics in 2015.

