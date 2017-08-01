Virtual Dementia Tour provide insight into disease

Right at Home of Greater Fairfield County a provider of in-home are and personal care to senior citizens and disabled adults is holding a Virtual Dementia Tour on Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are excited to help raise awareness for this important cause,” said Xiomara Perez, Operations Manager for Right at Home. “By participating in this event, we hope to improve the quality of life for those who suffer from this disease, and help families understand their loved ones suffering from this disease a little better.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the Virtual Dementia Tour which takes about 15 minutes per person. The tour is free and held at 518 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe.

For more information call (203) 261-5777 or email [email protected]