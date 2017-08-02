Vavrek puts money where his mouth is for pavilion fund-raiser

First Selectman Steve Vavrek donated $2,000 for the Wolfe Park Performance Pavilion.

Vavrek said fund-raising had already begun but that he now looks to kick efforts into high gear. The hope would be to fund the project entirely through donations without incurring any town expenditures.

“It would be an asset not just for the town, but for the region,” Vavrek said.

The Performance Pavilion is a project that the First Selectman’s office has been working on with Two Planks Theater Company and the Parks and Recreation Department for over a year. Vavrek even spearheaded efforts to unit the town’s arts related groups into the Arts and Culture Council in August 2016. The Courier previously reported that Vavrek said building a permanent pavilion would be more cost effective in the long run.

Every year the town constructs a temporary shell for the stage, but it would be financially smarter to construct a permanent pavilion instead of constructing a temporary shell every year.

“We’re throwing money at this bandshell every year, if we just [built] one then look at the money we would save,” Vavrek said.

According to a study by Arts and Economic Prosperity, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing art education, having arts events provides revenue to local governments. In a study based on funds generated by the arts within Fairfield County in 2010, local governments received $$4,679,000 in revenue.

By the numbers

As the pavilion project in intended to be funded entirely by donations, Vavrek said he hopes to raise $200,000 for its construction. He said they are currently looking into different building plans and options for the project. Vavrek also said that he wants to use a portion of the funds raised for a maintenance budget to ensure the pavilion is well kept.

Donna Verdisco, president of the Arts and Culture Council, said they have already raised and estimated $4,000 for the pavilion.

Verdisco said the pavilion would be beneficial for Monroe and surrounding towns.

“We are looking to create an outdoor destination where our local community and neighboring towns can come together to enjoy a dynamic group of performing arts (artists, concerts, theater) all while enjoying nature and one another,” she said.

Weather woes

“That’s the inherent risk of summer theater in New England,” said Two Planks’ Technical Director, Rob Primorac. “Performing outdoors in such a beautiful setting like Wolfe Park is everything summer theater should be about about, but without infrastructure to protect the stage, productions are at the mercy of the elements.”

Recently the Two Planks actors were faced with potentially cancelling their performances of Footloose in July due to rainy forecasts. Brooke Burling, executive director of Two Planks, said a light rain did come down in the middle of the show, on two different occasions and the production team paused and the audience waited beneath the Rotary Pavilion for the drizzles to pass before continuing with the show.

The challenge to the theater company, Primorac said, is not just whether rain comes down in the middle of a performance, but even more so whether the stage and lighting and sound equipment become too saturated to continue.

“There is nothing anyone with outdoor seating can do if you get a downpour during a show. Even the $6.5 million outdoor Levitt Pavilion in Westport can’t keep audiences from getting wet,” he said. “But if that three minutes of rain opening night had been any harder, it would have put our equipment out of commission and ruined everyone’s evening.”

Vavrek was at the opening night performance of Footloose and saw first-hand the risk that even a little bit of rain could pose.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to develop something truly special for our town,” Vavrek said. “Between the fantastic concert series [Parks and Recreation Director] Frank Cooper presents and all the great shows Two Planks puts on, it is shame they have to go through this insecurity every year. After all their hard work, we want the residents of Monroe and surrounding communities to be able to come out to Wolfe Park and enjoy what our town has to offer. A performance pavilion would be a fabulous asset for the town and would draw people to Monroe from all over southwestern Connecticut.”

Burling said the pavilion would provide more arts entertainment to the community.

“We love presenting live theater for our friends and neighbors in Monroe to enjoy,” Burling said. “And we are grateful to the First Selectman for spearheading the initiative for a performance pavilion so that local residents can enjoy entertainment out in our beautiful park for years to come.”

He also said having a pavilion would protect their equipment from being damaged by the elements.

“A permanent structure would also protect equipment that remains out during the week in-between performances. And for us, a structure would also provide protection for our sets that stay up for weeks at a time as well. So much of our sets get ruined because we have to leave them out, unprotected during the time we don’t have shows,” he said.

To make a donation to the pavilion project, checks can be made payable to the Town of Monroe and noting that the funds are for the Monroe Performance Pavilion in the memo line. For more information contact the Monroe Arts and Culture Council at (203) 727-4305.