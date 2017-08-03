Library hosts birding lecture

Please note the library is no longer open on Wednesdays due to budget cuts.

Birding in Connecticut

On Aug. 7 Frank Gallo will give a lecture about birding in Connecticut at 6:30 p.m. He will discuss the types of birds in the area and how to find them. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Word Play

The library will host author, former Masuk creative writing teacher and lover of words, Joan Verniero, on Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Play and experiment with words. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

WWI lecture

Hamish Lutris will be giving a lecture about World War I on Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. His lecture, The War of All Wars will be broken into four parts. The first lecture will focus on the events that led to the beginning of the war and the United States’ reluctance to join the fray. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Digitization day

The library will be hosting a Digitization day on Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Locals are invited to bring their mementos and family war stories to be scanned and photographed and later added to the State Library’s archives.