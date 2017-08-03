Weeds to be removed from Great Hollow Lake

The beach at Great Hollow Lake will be closed next week while the weeds are removed from the swim area.

Frank Cooper, the director of Parks and Recreation, said the beach at Great Hollow Lake will be closed while SOLitude Lake Management cleans the swimming area through hydro-raking.

“We’re trying to remove all the aquatic weeds that have accumulated in the swimming area, as they like to grow in shallow areas there,” he said. “We’re also trying to remove some of the organic material that has accumulated on the floor of the lake.”

The organic layer rests just along the bottom of the lake.

“What we’re talking about is the four to five inches of mucky layer when you first walk into the lake that you feel on your feet. What the hydro-raking will do is remove the weeds and the organic layer,” Cooper said.

To conduct the hydro-raking, Cooper said SOLitude Lake Management will use a backhoe on pontoons that are launched in the lake to scoop up the weeds and organic layer on the beach. He also said that there will be a filtration fence along the shore to prevent the removed content from “finding its way back into the water.”

Once the removed weeds and material have dried, they will be taken from the lake and used as composting material for Wolfe Park.

The hydro-raking will take place on Aug. 8 and 9 and the beach will be closed until the water has been tested and is determined to be safe.

Cooper said the lake is tested weekly, but he isn’t sure exactly how long the beach will be closed for.

“I would imagine it would be closed down for the balance the week,” he said.

He also said that scheduling the hydro-raking has posed a challenge for the town. Cooper began looking into hydro-raking the lake in April but said he wasn’t able to schedule the procedure until he knew Parks and Recreation had the funds to cover it. To hydro-rake the lake it will cost an estimated $5,000 but Cooper said “it’s worth every penny” to ensure that residents have a clean swimming area.

He also said that it was difficult to schedule the actual procedure with SOLitude Lake Management, but that they were able to squeeze in Great Hollow Lake because it’s not a large job to clear the 250-foot beach and swim area.