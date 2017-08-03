Knights of Camelot invade Monroe

Two Planks Theater Company continued its summer theater season this past weekend with its 2017 Summer Main Stage production of Monty Python’s SPAMALOT.

Based on the comedy troop’s classic film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the musical was released on Broadway in 2005 and that year garnered 14 Tony Award nominations, winning three, including the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Fans of the British source material will recognize many the Python classic comedy routines that have become part of popular culture over the years, from flying cows to killer rabbits and swallows carrying coconuts.

Written by Monty Python alum, Eric Idle (whose voiceover graces the Two Planks’ production), SPAMALOT humorously retells the Arthurian legend of the Knights of the Round Table, with many notable departures from the original myth.

The show’s King Arthur (Brian Maher) is dry, droll, and somewhat oblivious to his surroundings, whether overlooking his faithful companion and noble steed, the puppy-dog loyal Patsy (David Cannizzaro), completely missing the advances and affections from the powerfully voiced Lady of the Lake (Fiona Bryson), or even comically and naively finally realizing he is actually a character in a Broadway show.

Throughout the musical Arthur searches for valiant knights to join him in his Vegas-like court in Camelot (“What happens in Camelot, stays in Camelot!”) and along the way recruits Sir Galahad (Brody Ott) who transitions from a mud-farming momma’s boy to a dashingly-handsome knight, the homicidally-brave Sir Lancelot (Duane Lanham) who discovers something about his own sexual orientation during the course of the show, the far-too-flatulent Sir Bedevere (Rob Mayette) whose tactical genius has one too many screw loose, and the chicken-hearted Sir Robin (Cullen Burling), who soils his armor in fear multiple times throughout the show.

The knights in tights are joined by an ever-revolving cast of characters who present the audience with one-off Python comedy treasures that will keep patrons in stitches throughout the show. Dancing show girls, men in drag, wacky Frenchmen, terrifying adversaries who find themselves more formidable than they truly are, and characters that unexpectedly break the fourth wall and realize they are characters in front of an audience will all keep audiences in stitches from the musical’s start to finish.

Two Planks’ SPAMALOT plays one more weekend in Wolfe Park, 285 Cutlers Farm Road in Monroe Friday and Saturday evenings starting at 8:15 p.m. Information and tickets are available on the company’s website, www.twoplankstheater.org, but tickets may also be purchased on site at the park itself.

Performances are held outdoors and all tickets are general admission, open-lawn seating, so patrons are invited to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs as they see fit. Grounds open at 6 p.m. for picnics and there is food available on-site courtesy of the Lake Zoar Drive-In Wolfe Park Café. Parking restrictions are waived for the special event, and out-of-town guests are welcome to park in the resident lot without a parking sticker.