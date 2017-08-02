Havdalah service at Compo Beach Aug. 19

The public is invited to join members of the Congregation for Humanistic Judaism for a family-friendly evening at Compo Beach in Westport, Saturday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. The evening begins with socializing and ends with a service as the sun sets. Havdalah is the concluding celebration of Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest. The traditional symbols of wine, braided candle, and spice box will be used in a brief humanistic ceremony.

This annual membership event is open to the public. Families are welcome.

To attend, RSVP to 203-293-8867 or [email protected]. Guests are asked to pack their own picnic dinner and supplies. The Congregation will provide dessert.

For directions to Compo Beach, Google Compo Beach Westport, or leave a message at the above number and your call will be returned. Attendees should meet at the CHJ banner on the beach; drive straight after the gate until you can’t go any further, then turn right and look for the banner on the left. The service begins at sundown on the beach. Flashlights and chairs or blankets are recommended. Rain date is Aug. 26.

Humanistic Judaism emphasizes personal responsibility in fulfilling the Jewish ideals of loving kindness, justice, and good deeds, ethical ideals that are shared by Jewish tradition and humanist philosophy. Humanistic Jews practice in personally meaningful ways, consistent with a modern understanding of the world. CHJ offers a Sunday School for school children from kindergarten through Bar/Bat Mitzvah, as well as adult education.

An open house is scheduled for Sunday, Sept 10, from 9:30-11:45 a.m., at Bedford Middle School in Westport.

For more information about CHJ, call 203-203-293-8867 or visit humanisticjews.org.