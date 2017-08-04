Parks and Rec offers photography class

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

Hydro raking

Hydro-raking of Great Hollow Lake is scheduled for August 8 and 9. This will remove overgrown aquatic weeds and organic build-up in the swimming area. The lake will be closed and signs posted. Water is tested on a weekly basis but will be tested prior to reopening the lake.

Wolfe Park pool

Weekday pool hours starting are 12 to 8 p.m.; weekend pool hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patron Appreciation Pool Days scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18 (National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day) and Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day Celebration). Season pool passes can be purchased online at www.MonroeRec.org and picked up at the pool bath house or purchased at the pool bathhouse. Residents can also obtained their vehicle stickers at the pool bath house during regular pool hours.

Intro to digital photography

The art of taking the perfect photo… this class is to expose your children to the art and beauty of their surroundings using different angles and composition layout of their subject or focal point. Children, ages 10-16, must have their own digital camera and knowledge of its features. Please dress accordingly; sunblock and bug spray recommended as we will be walking the grounds. A small notebook or sketchpad is also recommended. Class held at Wolfe Park Aug. 7-10 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. Fees: $140 resident/$154 non-resident. For more information, please contact [email protected] or (203) 516-606-4244.

Discounted tickets

The Parks and Recreation Department is selling “good any day tickets” for Lake Compounce, Six Flags and the CT Science Center. Save time and avoid lines at the ticket booths! Lake Compounce tickets are $30 ($45.99 plus tax at the gate), Six Flags tickets are $40 ($63.99 general admission, $53.99 under 54” plus tax) and CT Science Center tickets are $17 ($23.95 adults at the Center). Tickets are only sold in the Parks and Recreation Office Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are not sold online. Call ahead at (203) 452-2806 and make sure we have tickets available.

Webb Mountain camping permits

Camping is available at Webb Mountain to the public through noon on November 1. The camping permit fee is $10 per site (per night) for every five people; maximum 10 campers per site. Permits are issued in the Monroe Parks and Recreation office. Hours for permits are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations cannot be made over the phone. You will need to bring your driver’s license and vehicle registration information (two vehicles per site allowed). Permits are not issued to anyone under 18 years old. See MonroeRec.org for regulations, map and additional information.