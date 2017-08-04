State Republicans attend Kellogg event

Republican First Selectman candidate, Ken Kellogg, held a fundraising event on July 26 at Veracious Brewing Company.

A crowd of residents and business owners gathered to listen to Kellogg’s vision for Monroe and his commitment to government efficiency while investing in Monroe’s’ future.

State Rep.J.P. Sredzinski kicked off the evening by sharing his experience working with Kellogg for over 22 years, describing how he has seen Kellogg work collaboratively with others to get things done.

“Ken Kellogg has the experience and skills to continue to move Monroe forward with award winning schools, tremendous parks and a wonderful quality of life,” said Sredzinski.

Also in attendance was Connecticut Republican Chairman J.R. Romano, who also addressed the crowd.

“Our state is in a fiscal crisis due to failed Democrat leadership in Hartford. Now more than ever it’s time for fiscally conservative leadership that candidates like Ken Kellogg bring to our local communities,” said Romano.

Connecticut House Republican Leader Themis Klarides talked to the Kellogg supporters, pointing out that the state budget crisis has placed an extra burden on fiscally responsible towns like Monroe and that common sense leaders like Kellogg are greatly needed.

Kellogg shared his ideas for Monroe, saying that his leadership will focus on controlling taxes, excellence in customer service and strengthening our local economy by helping businesses succeed. Kellogg pointed to his work on Town Council, passing his changes to an archaic ordinance, as an example of his commitment to helping local businesses.

“I worked hard to get that done so that a small business like Veracious Brewing Company could continue to grow and want to stay in Monroe,” he said. “My vision is a Monroe with a reputation for being business-friendly and easy to work with, so we can continue to grow our commercial tax base and control our tax burden.”

Many of the Republican slate of candidates were also in attendance and Kellogg acknowledged their dedication to Monroe.

“It takes a strong team of citizens like this working together. We have made excellent progress over the last several years, but much work needs to be done. As Monroe’s First Selectman, I will continue to work hard and deliver results.”

For more information about Kellogg’s campaign go to www.KelloggForMonroe.com.