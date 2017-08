Car break-ins continued between July 24 and July 30

The Monroe Police Department responded to 39 alarms, 23 medical emergencies and four 911 hang-ups between July 24 and July 30.

Monday, July 24

1:02 p.m. — Car accident reported on Pepper Street. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

3:05 — Car accident reported on Pepper Street. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

3:39 — Fraud reported on Swendsen Drive. Person reported identity theft.

Tuesday, July 25

6:39 a.m. — Larceny reported on Wayne Road. Person reported that an unknown person stole a laptop, backpack and ipod from their car.

4:28 p.m. — Car accident reported on Hattertown Road. Two cars were in a collision.

Wednesday, July 26

3:26 p.m. — Car accident reported on Pepper Street. A car struck a tree.

Thursday, July 27

1:37 a.m. — DUI reported on Route 111. Police arrested 18-year-old Kattina Do of California for an alleged DUI and failure to stay in her lane. She was released on a $500 bond.

3:04 a.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Route 111. Police arrested 24-year-old Eric Bromley pf Massachusetts for possession a hallucination and drug paraphernalia . He was released on a $1,000 bond.

8:21 — Larceny reported on Boot Shop Lane. Three cars were entered overnight and change was taken from them.

10:22 — Larceny reported on Boot Shop Lane. A car was entered overnight.

10:23 — Larceny reported on Boot Shop Lane. A car was entered overnight.

11:59 — Larceny reported on Boot Shop Lane. A car was entered overnight.

12:38 p.m. — Larceny reported on Forest Road. A car was entered overnight and $20 to $30 in change was stolen.

12:42 — Larceny reported on Boot Shop Lane. A car was entered overnight.

12:58 — Larceny reported on Richard Drive. A car was entered overnight.

Friday, July 28

5:24 a.m. — Stolen vehicle reported on Wheeler Road. Person said their car was stolen from their driveway overnight.

9:59 — Larceny reported on Whitewood Drive. A car was entered overnight.

2:51 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Car struck a pole, no injuries reported.

3:07 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision.

5:09 — Fraud reported on Ryegate Terrace. Person said they experienced mail fraud.

5:55 — DUI reported on Route 25. Police arrested 54-year-old Reginald Little for an alleged DUI. He was released on a $500 bond.

Saturday, July 29

12:55 a.m. — DUI reported on Elm Street. Police arrested 26-year-old Jocelyn Serock for an alleged DUI. She was released on a $500 bond.

1:16 p.m. — Car accident reported on Purdy Hill Road. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot.

2:08 — Fraud reported on Old Highway Drive. Person said they received a package with five iphones.

9:08 — Larceny reported on Route 111. Person stole bag from store.

Sunday, July 30

8:56 a.m. — Car accident reported on Oak Wood Drive. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.