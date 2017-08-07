Writer’s bloc: The Unlocked Door

I wonder what the young boy was thinking when he entered my home. Did he see my parents leave in the car? When he turned the knob on the front door, was he pleased that it wasn’t locked? Did he slowly walk from room to room out of curiosity? Or, did he run quickly to the upstairs bedrooms looking for the crib that held the infant, missing from the mother’s arms as she got into the car.
I was that infant. I have no memory of that day in 1941. I only have a memory of my mother’s emotionless story told to me when I was very young.
She told me that my three siblings needed new shoes and since the store was a short distance away they would not be gone long, so she and my dad decided to leave me sleeping in the crib. We lived on Wake Street in the Brady Homes Project of Bridgeport. The neighbors were friendly and she felt it was safe to leave the doors unlocked.
She described how a neighbor boy took me from my crib and rolled me down the stairs to the first level and took me into the sewing closet and jabbed me with pins and needles. He then brought me outside and bounced me on the sidewalk like a ball. A neighbor saw what he was doing and ran him off and took me into her apartment until my parents returned home.
When I asked my mother what happened to the boy, she said, “He was not right in his head and so nothing was done.” As I went through my teens, adulthood and midlife I never thought much about the story.
Now in my golden years every once in awhile I become curious. Was I bruised and bleeding? Where were the pins inserted and how many? Was I crying when the neighbor took me from the boy? How old was he? Who was he? What is his name? Why was nothing done to him? I know I’ll never have any answers since the older generation has passed on. I should have asked those questions when I had the chance.
Writers’ Bloc appears in the Monroe Courier to present the work of the members of the Writers’ Workshop conducted monthly at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and open to all aspiring wordsmiths.
