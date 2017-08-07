Writer’s bloc: Luck?

We got here too late. The house is almost completely engulfed in flames. Now we have to concentrate on saving the neighboring homes.
I heard someone behind me shout, “Hey, stop! Where are you going?”
I turned to see a man break through the line of onlookers and run inside through the side door as smoke bellowed out of it. He vanished inside as I shouted after him. A moment later I heard the crash of something collapsing inside.
That crazy guy didn’t have a chance! But seconds later he came running out. A loud fiery explosion followed, collapsing the whole roof structure, blowing him up into the air and dropping him face down about 10 feet away from me. The back of his shirt was on fire! I ran to him and rolled him over onto his back putting out the flames. His right hand was balled up into a tight fist.
We picked him up and carried him to an ambulance close by. As we laid him on the gurney he recovered consciousness. He opened his fist revealing a flat, round, silver object. Seeing it he seemed elated.
Shocked, I said, “You went into an inferno for that? Are you crazy?”
He got up off the stretcher, apparently not severely injured and said, “You don’t understand, this is my lucky piece, I can’t afford to lose it.”
Holding it up he said, “Look closely, it’s a silver dollar. It’s so worn down it’s barely recognizable. The date is worn off but I’m told it was minted in 1840. It’s one of the first ‘Seated Liberty’ dollars issued by our country and has been in our family for generations.
“When my great-great-grandfather went off to fight in the Civil War his father gave it to him for luck telling him that when the going gets tough he should rub it as a silent prayer for God’s protection. Great-great-granddad fought at Fredericksburg, Gettysburg and all the battles of the Potomac to the end of the war without severe injury. He gave it to my great-grandfather who fought with the Rough-Riders under Teddy Roosevelt in the Spanish American War. And great-grandfather gave it to my grandfather who went off to fight in some of the fiercest fighting of World War I. Then my grandfather gave it to my father who carried it through World War II fighting alongside Gen. Patton. My brother carried it through the Korean War and when I went to Vietnam he gave it to me. I rubbed it a lot. It has taken a lot of rubbing to wear it down like this. Five generations of some of the fiercest fighting war can produce. And we all survived. When I left the house this morning I forgot to put it in my pocket leaving it on my dresser. It’s been protecting our family for at least five generations. I just had to get in to rescue it. How could I not?”
Writers’ Bloc appears in the Monroe Courier to present the work of the members of the Writers’ Workshop conducted monthly at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and open to all aspiring wordsmiths.
Writer’s bloc: Luck?
By By Russell Hartz on August 7, 2017 in Commentary, Opinion · 0 Comments
