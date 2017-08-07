Editorial: Why we don’t change

Recently I overheard a conversation where one of the strangers mentioned how they wanted to make a life change, but that they would prefer to wait until the new year to make the change.

That struck me.

Why wait for Jan. 1 to make a change to your life? Now I don’t know what kind of change the stranger was contemplating, but it did cause me to wonder about the way people make resolutions.

Every new year, (I know it’s barely August) people make resolutions to better themselves or their lives — but why do we wait for a new year to roll around before making a change?

Now I’m not suggesting that there’s anything wrong with New Year’s resolutions, however most of us forget about our promise to be better before March and that’s probably because many go all in on making this change and quickly putter out.

Making a change to one’s life isn’t going to happen overnight (well ok those of you who pledge to travel more can technically change that overnight). Many changes are going to take place over time.

Being healthier or losing weight is a pretty common resolution that people tend to make. How do most of us do it? We decide on Jan. 1 that we’re going to become the pinnacle of health, that we’ll stop drinking sugary drinks or cull it from our diets altogether. We decide to become fitness gurus – deciding to take up running, yoga and whatever exercise program is trendy at the time. We go off to the store to buy giant containers of protein powder, vitamins and whatever else the vitamin store clerk is able to push on you. You run off to purchase athletic wear; the sneakers and a whole wardrobe made of “moisture wicking” material. After that we raid our pantries in an effort to exterminate any and all “unhealthy foods” in an effort to avoid temptation.

Where are we a month later? Deep diving into a pint of ice cream or scarfing down some nachos while on hour three of a Netflix marathon.

So why do we fail? Probably because we tried to change too much too quickly and became discouraged when we weren’t instantly transformed into the image we had in our heads after eating salad for a week straight.

So how do we make our resolutions stick?

To make a change be it to be healthier, to be more creative, to spend more time with the family or to make life more fun you need to set a realistic series of goals that you can measure. From there you can take the steps to achieving your goals. Maybe you want to cut artificial sugar from your diet, cutting it all at once might not work for you, gradually reduce and remove it from your diet over the course of a few weeks and you might actually stick to it.

Perhaps you want to have more family time, suddenly springing additional family bonding activities on your kids might not go well (especially if you have teenagers). Start by doing a weekly family dinner, after that becomes part of the routine add in a weekly activity you can all enjoy as a family (like hiking or watching a movie) and then from there layer on more family time. If you have a crazy schedule you can start off by spending at least 20 minutes a day just talking to your kids about something other than chores or their homework and go from there.

The thing about making changes is that it’s not a race. To make a permanent change or resolution you have to put in the time and gradually work up to it.

Remember the tortoise and the hare? Be the tortoise as you apply these changes to your life.

And don’t forget, you can decide to make your change at any time. You can pick any day of the week to better your life, there’s no need to wait for Jan. 1.