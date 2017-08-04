Monroe Courier

Library hosts summer reading picnic for kids

By Monroe Courier on August 4, 2017

The Children’s Department at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library will be holding a End of Summer Reading picnic on Aug. 9.

The picnic will feature a jester show, plenty of food and entertainment for the little ones. The picnic will begin at 6 p.m. and the Jim Jester Show will begin at 6:30 p.m. With a trunk full of props and a looping machine, Jester Jim takes the stage and starts his show.  Young and old will be glued to his every sound as he performs his amazing beatbox intro.  Kids and adults alike will be talking about Jester Jim’s wild antics for weeks!  Audiences can’t seem to get enough of Jim and his plungers!

The library will not be open during the picnic. If there is inclement weather the picnic will be cancelled and the show will be moved to the Ehler’s Room.

For more information contact the Children’s Department at (203) 452-2850 x 4 or email [email protected].

