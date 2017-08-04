McCorry a silver medalist at Nationals

Matt McCorry went out to San Jose, Calif. as a long shot at the ITF Nationals in April. He came home as a Silver Medalist and a member of the USA sparring team that will compete at the World Championship in Dublin, Ireland.

“I wouldn’t say I was an underdog but I was certainly a long shot,” said McCorry, a 2017 Masuk graduate who will attend Lincoln Tech in East Windsor this fall studying to be an electrician.

“I have been doing Tae Kwon Do since I was five years old but it has only been since 2015 that I’ve been competing with the International Tae Kwon Do Federation.”

McCorry, who trained at the American Institute of Tae Kwon Do in Monroe until two years ago when it closed, is now at the White Tiger TKD school in Manchester under Master Rateet.

The third-degree black belt maintains a training regiment that consumes 20 hours per week while he trains a group of youngsters in color belt classes.

“Ever since the school closed in Monroe I have been training a small group of kids at the Monroe Congregational Church,” said McCorry. “There are two other instructors and we meet every Tuesday and Thursday to train up to 15 kids.

“I still train at the White Tiger in Manchester. It was there that my instructor Master Rateet told me about the qualifier in Hartford. Once I qualified we went out to California for the Nationals.”

Having already qualified prior to heading out to the Nationals allowed McCorry to settle into his new surroundings by concentrating on his cardio exercises.

“We got in on Friday and since I already qualified I just did my cardio and relaxed a bit getting used to the surroundings,” said McCorry. “On Saturday, I watched the first qualifier to see what the competition was like.”

McCorry competed on Sunday, April 30, and finished second in the Black Belt Patterns (Junior Male 14-17) division. Then came the Black Belt Sparring division and again McCorry made the most out of his opportunity taking second place and qualifying for the World Championship in Dublin, Ireland in October.

“Before, I competed independently,” said McCorry. “But since joining the ITF two years ago a lot of this is still new to me learning the rules and regulations of competing at this level.

“We were at the airport just ready to come home when Master Rateet got the call that I was selected to compete with the USA Sparring team in Dublin. My instructor told me I have been given the opportunity of a lifetime.

“There are two divisions in sparring, 18 and older and 17 and younger. They choose ten for each division and I was very pleased to be selected to represent the USA.”

The International Tae Kwon Do Federation World Championships will take place October 9-15 in Dublin, Ireland with Divisions consisting of up to 40 athletes in sparring, patterns, special techniques and power breaking — along with team sparring.

To help McCorry in this endeavor a Go Fund Me Page has been set up and donations are being accepted at https://www.gofundme.com/matthews-tkd-world-championships.