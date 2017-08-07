Martial arts studio owner wins award

Robert Z. Olmedo of Monroe, owner of Olmedo Soo Bahk Do Karate & Fitness Academy in Wilton and Newtown, has been awarded the International Ambassador award in the Hall of Fame of the United States Martial Arts Association.

The award, a ring, was given in July.

Born in Chile, Olmedo has over 42 years of martial arts and self defense training. He has a black belt in Judo, Aikido, Hapkido, Ju Jitsu, and Kali. He is also a master in Soo Bahk Do, a Korean art. He is a U.S. Martial Arts Association certified master instructor and has been a personal trainer and bodyguard than 21 years.

It was his fifth award from the U.S. Martial Arts Association Hall of Fame. His previous Hall of Fame awards have included Master Competitor of the year 2010, International Competitor in 2011. In addition to his championship titles in Soo Bahk Do, Master Olmedo has earned many awards and achievements throughout his lifetime.

Master Olmedo is multi-lingual, speaking Spanish, English, Greek, Korean, Portuguese, and Italian. He has worked as a translator for law enforcement and for the Connecticut judicial system.

Master Olmedo lives in Monroe with his wife and son.