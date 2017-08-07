Monroe Courier

Martial arts studio owner wins award

By Monroe Courier on August 7, 2017 in Recreational Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

Robert Z. Olmedo of Monroe, owner of Olmedo Soo Bahk Do Karate & Fitness Academy in Wilton and Newtown, has been awarded the International Ambassador award in the Hall of Fame of the United States Martial Arts Association.

The award, a ring,  was given in July.

Born in Chile, Olmedo has over 42 years of martial arts and self defense training. He has a black belt in Judo, Aikido, Hapkido, Ju Jitsu, and Kali. He is also a master in Soo Bahk Do, a Korean art. He is a U.S. Martial Arts Association certified master instructor  and has been a personal  trainer and bodyguard than 21 years.

It was his fifth award from the U.S. Martial Arts Association Hall of Fame. His previous Hall of Fame awards have included Master Competitor of the year 2010, International Competitor in 2011. In addition to his championship titles in Soo Bahk Do, Master Olmedo has earned many awards and achievements throughout his lifetime.

Master Olmedo is multi-lingual, speaking Spanish, English, Greek, Korean, Portuguese, and Italian. He has worked as a translator for law enforcement and for the Connecticut judicial system.

Master Olmedo lives in Monroe with his wife and son.

Related posts:

  1. Youth basketball champs support Monroe Food Pantry
  2. Monroe runners looking to race in all of Connecticut’s towns
  3. Little League: Stop & Shop prevails in final
  4. Legion: Post 176 off to fast start

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, Monday Aug. 7
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress