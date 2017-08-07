Obituary: Nicholas A. Farese Jr., 72, of Monroe

Nicholas A. Farese Jr., 72, of Monroe, sales associate for Ritz Camera shop, died Aug. 5.

Born in Bridgeport on March 13, 1945, son of the late Nicholas and Hilda McDowell Farese.

Survivors include a son, Nicholas A. Farese III and his wife, Jennifer of Raleigh, N.C., daughter, Kelly Clement and her husband, Andrew of Bridgeport, partner of 33 years, Diane Skudlarek and her daughter, Kristie Skudlarek, both of Monroe, a sister, Mary Lou Elias of Trumbull, a brother, John A. Farese, three grandchildren, and a nephew.

Services: Thursday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m., St. Jude Church, Monroe. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 3 Landmark Square, Suite 330, Stamford, CT 06901.