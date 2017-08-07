Car thefts continue to plague community

Last week Monroe had one car theft and 11 incidents of unknown persons entering unlocked cars.

In recent months Monroe and the surrounding communities have experienced a rash of overnight motor vehicle thefts and thefts from unlocked motor vehicles, the Monroe Police Department said.

“We would like to remind our residents to make sure they lock their motor vehicles at night and not leave their keys or any other valuable items inside,” Monroe Police Lt. Stephen Corrone said.

“These crimes have continued to plague the area and are still very active,” he said.

The police are asking the public to contact the department if they discover that their vehicle is missing or if it was entered overnight. If anyone discovers a vehicle missing or entered overnight, please contact the police department immediately at (203) 261-3622.