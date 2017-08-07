Monroe Courier

Obituary: Barbara Carroll, 92

By HAN Network on August 7, 2017 in Obituaries

Barbara Carroll, 92, retired from the former D.M. Reads Department Store, wife of the late Stephen Carroll, died Aug. 5, at home.

Born Sept. 6, 1924, in Fairfield, daughter of the late Raymond and Marion (Denter) Pelletier.

Survived by son, Walter Carroll (Theresa) of Shelton, daughters, Diane Haight (Glen) of Tenants Harbor, Maine, Maureen Petrucelli (Bob) of Loxley, Ala., Nancy Costello (Kevin) of Seymour with whom she resided, and Susan Baker (Bob) of Monroe, a sister, Patricia Newall (Bob) of Stratford, a brother, The Rev. Walter Pelletier S.J. of Fairfield, seven grandchildren, a great-grandchild, three step-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by son, Daniel E. Carroll, and brothers, Donald and Dexter Pelletier.

Services: Wednesday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 135 Mountain Rd., Seymour. Burial will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. There are no calling hours.

Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, Seymour.

Memorial contributions: CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405.

