Fish for free on Saturday, Aug. 12

Saturday, Aug. 12, is the final Free Fishing License Day in Connecticut for 2017.

To fish for free, anyone — resident or non-resident — 16 years of age or older may obtain a free one-day fishing license, good for both the inland and saltwater fishing areas, through the DEEP online sportsmen licensing system (ct.gov/deep/fishing) or at any venue that sells fishing licenses. Those who are 15 or younger do not need a fishing license, but may register using the same online system to obtain a Youth Fishing Passport. Visit ct.gov/deep/yfp for details on how to sign up.

Also on Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fort Trumbull State Park in New London, a special sixth annual Saltwater Fishing Day event will take place. The event is sponsored by DEEP’s No Child Left Inside program and the Connecticut Aquatic Resources Education (CARE) programs.

To celebrate Saltwater Fishing Day at Ft. Trumbull, there will be fishing and crabbing opportunities for the entire family and a variety of educational activities. State Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police will have a saltwater fish exhibit and be on hand to answer questions. CARE will feature a touch tank with live marine species. Staff from the Connecticut Department of Agriculture/Bureau of Aquaculture will be doing an oyster-shucking demonstration. CT Sea Grant will have information about shellfish and seaweed aquaculture. Mystic Seaport will have a table with information on cod fishing, artifacts related to cod fishery of the 19th Century and a paper dory boat craft activity.

“The designated Free Fishing License Day, combined with Saltwater Fishing Day, is a DEEP initiative designed to connect people with outdoor activities and Connecticut’s natural resources. This day reflects how fishing is much more than catching fish. For many, the quality time spent connecting with friends and family outdoors is priceless,” said DEEP Deputy Commissioner Susan Whalen. “Many of those who took advantage of the previous Free Fishing License Days have either fished as a youngster or have held a fishing license in past years. We know that once people come out and fish our many lakes, ponds, rivers, streams, and Long Island Sound, they will be amazed at how much they have been missing.”

“Connecticut has just about every type of fishing convenient to residents, including trout, bass, pike, panfish, for inland fishing and saltwater species including striped bass, fluke, porgy or bluefish,” added Whalen.

The DEEP’s listings of Lakes & Ponds, Rivers & Streams, Coastal Access points and fishing regulations are found in the 2017 Connecticut Angler’s Guide available online at ct.gov/deep/anglersguide. Print versions are available at more than 350 locations statewide, including many town halls, bait & tackle shops and other vendors selling outdoor equipment, DEEP facilities, and commercial marinas and campgrounds.

Additional fishing- and fisheries-related information may be found on the DEEP website at ct.gov/deep/fishing, on DEEP social media sites (Facebook at facebook.com/ctfishandwildlife and Twitter, twitter.com/CTFishingInfo) or @CTFishinginfo. For any additional questions contact DEEP’s Fisheries Division at 860-424-FISH (3474).