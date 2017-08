Fairfield Grace United Methodist Church is looking for adult volunteer handbell ringers. No experience is needed. Reading music is helpful but not essential.

The choir rehearses at the church at 1089 Fairfield Woods Road in Fairfield from 7:30-9 p.m. on Tuesday evenings and performs during the church service the third Sunday of each month except July and August.

To join the choir, call Jeanne at 203-874-2713 or Jean at 203-255-1331.