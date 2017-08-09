Health Dept. offers back-to-school vaccines

Back-to-school season is here. It’s a time for parents to gather school supplies and backpacks. It’s also the perfect time to make sure your kids are up-to-date on their vaccines. Vaccination clinics for school-age children will take place at the Monroe Health Department in Monroe’s Town Hall, 7 Fan Hill Road. No appointments are necessary. The clinic will be held Friday, Sept. 1 at 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 9 -11a.m.

Parents or guardians must accompany their child and bring the child’s immunization record with them. There is a $20 administration fee for each vaccine received (cash or check only).

These clinics are for families who need to get their school-aged children, under age nineteen the required immunizations. Parents of elementary, middle and high school students should check to see if their child’s immunizations are current. Typical vaccines include tetanus, chicken pox, mumps, measles and rubella.

Getting children all of the vaccines recommended by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC is one of the most important things parents can do to help protect their children’s health and that of their classmates and their community.

When children are not vaccinated, they are at increased risk of disease and can spread diseases to others in their classrooms and community — including babies who are too young to be fully vaccinated and people with weakened immune systems due to cancer and other health conditions.

For more information about age-specific required immunizations visit our website at www.monroect.org/health or our Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/MonroeHealthCT. To schedule an appointment please call the Monroe Health Department at (203) 452-2818.