State considers cutting additional municipal aid

Gov. Dannel Malloy sent a letter to Secretary Ben Barnes asking for information regarding each municipality’s finances and tax rates on Aug. 2.

“I ask that you send me information and analysis regarding municipal aid, local tax levels, expenditure trends, fund balances, and any other criteria that could better inform our decisions,” Malloy said in the letter.

In the letter, which First Selectman Steve Vavrek shared with the Courier, Malloy states that municipal aid accounts for more than $5 billion of the state budget, the brunt of it, and $4.1 billion designated for educational aid.

In his letter, Malloy claims that he has worked to keep towns from feeling the financial pinch and that he focused on trimming funding to state services.

“In recent years, I have made it a priority to protect aid to municipalities. In contrast, we have made drastic changes to how we fund other areas of state government — both in total funding and in our rationale for how limited dollars are allocated. We’ve reduced state services; we’ve cut funding to private providers; we’ve asked state employees to come to the table with concessions; and we’ve raised revenues,” Malloy said. “Throughout all of this, we’ve held town aid harmless. In fact, it could be said we’ve sacrificed state services and raised revenues in order to shield town government from facing difficult choices required of state leaders and implement reforms.”

Malloy goes on to state that Connecticut will have to consider reducing municipal aid.

“As our state struggles to finalize a biennial budget, how we fund our single largest expenditure must be on the table for discussion with the General Assembly and the public. If we fail to recalibrate aid based on shifting local demographics, economies, and need, we risk perpetuating an inequitable distribution of burden among our communities,” he said. “We risk not investing in communities that should be our assets in attracting economic development, young professionals, and families.”

The cuts

Monroe has not fared well with Malloy’s proposed budgets this year. In February he proposed cutting $7.2-million in state aid from the town. In May, he issued a revised budget that called for slashing the town’s aid even further with a $9.7-million cut. His proposal reduced state funding to Monroe by 132%. The $1,530,266 special education funding that was promised in Malloy’s February budget was eliminated. Malloy’s May budget allocated at total of $612,829 in state funding to be used for road grants, LOCIP funds and adult education for the town.

Vavrek said he received the letter from Ben Barnes on Aug. 7 with an inquiry about the town’s fund balances and contingency plans for the state budget.

“Monroe has been managed as efficiently and as lean as possible, for years. Please stand with your Monroe elected officials and fight this insanity coming from Gov. Malloy and the Hartford majority of elected officials,” Vavrek said.

He then repeated his request for residents to speak out against the budget.

Monroe’s budget referendum, held in April, approved the town’s $82.8-million budget. To reach that number the town had to make substantial cuts to the town and the school district, by reducing funding to programs and offices between -5% and -10%. The school budget saw a 0% increase over last year’s budget.