Obituary: Roberta Dunipace Hunsberger, 92, of Burnet, Texas, formerly of Bridgeton, N.J.

Roberta Dunipace Hunsberger, 92, of Burnet, Texas and formerly of Bridgeton, N.J., passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, August 8, 2017.

The wife of the late Paul Hunsberger who passed away in 2012, she was born in Vineland and was the daughter of the late E. Alan and Bertha Dunipace (nee MacDonald).

She is survived her son, Daniel P. Hunsberger (Karin), four grandchildren, Heidi Hunsberger, Daniel P. Hunsberger Jr. (Patricia), Niki Waggoner (Chris) and Beth Smart (Randy) and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Ruth L. Christensen and brother, Bruce Dunipace.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Monday morning, August 14th at 11 o’clock at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce Street in Bridgeton, N.J., where friends will be received between 10 and 11.

The interment will take place at the Cumberland County Veteran’s Cemetery in Hopewell Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested in her memory to Gideon’s International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.

Written condolences and tributes may be offered to the family via the funeral home website, freitagfuneralhome.com.