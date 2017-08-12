Parks and Rec offers discounted tickets

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

ArtSmart! Illustration Inspiration

Wrap up the summer with this fine art and crafting workshop inspired by famous illustrators and literary favorites from Eric Carle to Harry Potter, all with a twist of sophistication. Young artists will discover how modern illustrators were influenced by classical artists and will experiment with their creative techniques…paper and textile collage, charcoal and pastel, pen and ink, printmaking, watercolor, canvas painting and more. No “story times” here – just exciting art! Ages: seven to 14. Session: Aug. 14-18. Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Location: ArtSmart! Studio, 152 Lynn Drive, Monroe. For program information, contact Kathy Vincent at [email protected].

Tennis Lessons

Tennis lessons are offered at Wolfe Park by Greg Sansonetti of Fairfield County Tennis. Each participant will learn a different stroke daily. Lessons include instruction on the forehand, backhand, serve and volley. Children will receive a minimum of two hours on-court instruction each day and should bring a nut-free snack daily. All participants need to bring their own racquets (or purchased thru instructor $25). For more information you can visit www.fairfieldcountytennis.com or contact Greg (203) 414-9453. Fairfield County Tennis cancellation line is (203) 283-5629 after hours. Week 9: Aug. 14-17 (rain date Aug. 18). Pee Wee (ages three to four) meet at 9 to 9:30 a.m. Junior Camps (ages five to eight, nine to 12 and 13-16) meet at 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (week 1 2:30-5:30 p.m.). Fees vary, please see website.

Discounted Tickets

The Parks and Recreation Department is selling “good any day tickets” for Lake Compounce, Six Flags and the CT Science Center. Save time and avoid lines at the ticket booths! Lake Compounce tickets are $30 ($45.99 plus tax at the gate), Six Flags tickets are $40 ($63.99 general admission, $53.99 under 54” plus tax) and CT Science Center tickets are $17 ($23.95 adults at the Center). Tickets are only sold in the Parks and Recreation Office Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are not sold online. Call ahead at (203) 452-2806 and make sure we have tickets available.

Camping Permits

Camping is available at Webb Mountain to the public through noon on Nov. 1. The camping permit fee is $10 per site (per night) for every five people; maximum 10 campers per site. Permits are issued in the Monroe Parks and Recreation office. Hours for permits are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations cannot be made over the phone. You will need to bring your driver’s license and vehicle registration information (two vehicles per site allowed). Permits are not issued to anyone under 18 years old. See MonroeRec.org for regulations, map and additional information.