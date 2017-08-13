Police received 11 reports of entered cars last week

The Monroe Police Department responded to alarms and medical emergencies between July 31 and Aug. 5.

Monday, July 31

11:31 a.m. — Phone complaint reported on Wheeler Road. Person said they received a call stating their grandson was in an accident.

12:57 p.m. — Phone complaint reported on Cutlers Farm Road. Person said they received a call from someone claiming to work for the IRS.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

7:03 a.m. — Complaint reported on Fan Hill Road. Person said someone has been shooting his cows with a bebe gun.

7:08 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

9:49 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot.

12:41 p.m. — Car accident reported on Purdy Hill Road. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

5:38 a.m. — Larceny reported on Wheeler Road. Person said someone entered their car overnight.

6:36 — Larceny reported on Wheeler Road. Person said their car was entered overnight and that money was taken from the car.

6:51 — Larceny reported on Arbor Road. Person said someone entered their car overnight.

7:05 — Stolen vehicle reported on Teller Road. Person said their car was stolen overnight.

7:21 — Larceny reported on Church Street. Person said two cars were entered overnight.

7:23 — Larceny reported on Ryegate Terrace. Person said someone entered their car overnight.

7:34 — Larceny reported on Teller Road. Person said someone entered their car overnight.

8:20 — Larceny reported on Deerfield Lane. Person said two of their cars were entered overnight.

9:49 — Larceny reported on Church Street. Person said someone entered their car overnight and stole a backpack with a laptop inside it.

4:56 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

9:19 — Arrest reported on Route 25. Police arrested 22-year-old Matthew Thibodeau for an alleged DUI, failing to stop when signaled, improper use of high beams and failure to stay in his lane.

11:03 — Larceny reported on Purdy Hill Road. Person said items were stolen from their car.

Thursday, Aug. 3

11:22 a.m. — Larceny reported on Countryside Drive. Person said their car was entered overnight and that money was taken.

12:18 p.m. — Larceny reported on Crown View Drive. Person said their car purse was stolen from their car.

6:28 p.m. — Arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 26-year-old Ashley Carney after she turned herself in on a warrant. She was charged with larceny from a March 16 case and she was released on a $1,000 bond.

Friday, Aug. 4

7:07 a.m. — Vandalism reported on Forest Road. Person said someone damaged their lawn signs.

12:53 p.m. — Burglary reported on Josies Ring Road. Person said their home was entered and items were taken.

5:23 — Arrest reported on Route 25. Police arrested 47-year-old Mark Manley of Newtown for an alleged DUI, failure to stay in his lane and driving without insurance. He was released on a $500 bond.

Saturday, Aug. 5

8:46 p.m. — Animal complaint reported on Indian Ledge Road. Person said there were two coyotes in their yard.