Police received 11 reports of entered cars last week

By Monroe Courier on August 13, 2017 in News

The Monroe Police Department responded to alarms and medical emergencies between July 31 and Aug. 5.

Monday, July 31

11:31 a.m. — Phone complaint reported on Wheeler Road. Person said they received a call stating their grandson was in an accident.

12:57 p.m. — Phone complaint reported on Cutlers Farm Road. Person said they received a call from someone claiming to work for the IRS.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

7:03 a.m. — Complaint reported on Fan Hill Road. Person said someone has been shooting his cows with a bebe gun.

7:08 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

9:49 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot.

12:41 p.m. — Car accident reported on Purdy Hill Road. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

5:38 a.m. — Larceny reported on Wheeler Road. Person said someone entered their car overnight.

6:36 — Larceny reported on Wheeler Road. Person said their car was entered overnight and that money was taken from the car.

6:51 — Larceny reported on Arbor Road. Person said someone entered their car overnight.

7:05 — Stolen vehicle reported on Teller Road. Person said their car was stolen overnight.

7:21 — Larceny reported on Church Street. Person said two cars were entered overnight.

7:23 — Larceny reported on Ryegate Terrace. Person said someone entered their car overnight.

7:34 — Larceny reported on Teller Road. Person said someone entered their car overnight.

8:20 — Larceny reported on Deerfield Lane. Person said two of their cars were entered overnight.

9:49 — Larceny reported on Church Street. Person said someone  entered their car overnight and stole a backpack with a laptop inside it.

4:56 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

9:19 — Arrest reported on Route 25. Police arrested 22-year-old Matthew Thibodeau for an alleged DUI, failing to stop when signaled, improper use of high beams and failure to stay in his lane.

11:03 — Larceny reported on Purdy Hill Road. Person said items were stolen from their car.

Thursday, Aug. 3

11:22 a.m. — Larceny reported on Countryside Drive. Person said their car was entered overnight and that money was taken.

12:18 p.m. — Larceny reported on Crown View Drive. Person said their car purse was stolen from their car.

6:28 p.m. — Arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 26-year-old Ashley Carney after she turned herself in on a warrant. She was charged with larceny from a March 16 case and she was released on a $1,000 bond.

Friday, Aug. 4

7:07 a.m. — Vandalism reported on Forest Road. Person said someone damaged their lawn signs.

12:53 p.m. — Burglary reported on Josies Ring Road. Person said their home was entered and items were taken.

5:23 — Arrest reported on Route 25. Police arrested 47-year-old Mark Manley of Newtown for an alleged DUI, failure to stay in his lane and driving without insurance. He was released on a $500 bond.

Saturday, Aug. 5

8:46 p.m. — Animal complaint reported on Indian Ledge Road. Person said there were two coyotes in their yard.

