Editorial: Where is the budget

Where are the numbers? Now that it’s August many people are starting to get concerned about the absence of a state budget.

Is the budget running around in oversized sunglasses and a long trench coat a la Carmen Sandiego or is it something worse?

Earlier this year Governor Dannel Malloy stunned residents of Monroe by proposing a state budget that more or less hacked away the legs of the town. In his February budget Malloy proposed giving Monroe a whopping $7.2-million in cuts. In May he chose to continue to rip funding away from the town by proposing $9.7-million in cuts. What does he want to take from Monroe you ask?

Malloy’s new budget reduces state funding to Monroe by 132%. The $1,530,266 special education funding that was promised in Malloy’s February budget has been eliminated.

Malloy said that after receiving less revenue than anticipated, he had to tweak his budget to make it more balanced.

Under Malloy’s revised budget, Monroe would lose all funding for Education Cost Sharing (ECS) grants, special education funding, grants for municipal projects and the Municipal Revenue Sharing grant. The revised budget also notes that Monroe would have to pay $2,960,829 for the teachers’ pension fund.

What is Malloy willing to give the town? Basically he’s offering us a few crumbs. His revised budget designates a whopping total of $612,829 in state funding to be used for road grants, LOCIP funds and adult education.

What is the state doing? Well given that they have yet to put out a budget it seems like a whole lot of nothing. To be fair Monroe’s State Rep. JP Sredzinski has pushed Connecticut Democrats to approve the budget created by the state’s Republicans.

During last month’s special session Sredzinski pushed for a budget vote to no avail.

“I cannot stand the fact that we have still not even discussed the budget on the floor of the House, let alone vote on one, which is what I wanted to make happen when I came up to Hartford today for special session,” said Sredzinski. “The people of Monroe and Newtown elected me to be a part of the solution to our state’s historic fiscal crisis, but Democrats continue to stifle any effort to pass a budget in the House because of their inability to come up with one. As a member of the minority party, I have limited options, but I am intent on using every procedure I’m aware of to make the legislature vote on a budget. If the Democrats won’t show leadership, Republicans are more than ready to do what’s necessary to make sure towns receive their municipal aid and education funding. It is an unprecedented dereliction of duty to go this long without voting on a budget.”

How long does the state intend to go without passing a budget? The previous fiscal period ended on June 30 and here we are…still waiting for it. The state budget is over a month late and based off Malloy’s proposal many dollars short.