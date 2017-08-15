Monroe Courier

School notes Aug. 15

University of Rochester

Tyler A. Cervini, a junior majoring in business and applied music at the University of Rochester, has been named to the dean’s list for academic achievement for the spring 2017 semester. He is studying in the University’s College of Arts, Sciences, and Engineering as well as in the Eastman School of Music.

Becker College

Catherine Wu made the spring 2017 dean’s list at Becker College.

Worcester Academy

John Coughlin was recognized for academic excellence at Worcester Academy. He made First Honors throughout the school year.

Coastal Carolina University

Patricia Gentile graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communications during commencement exercises held Aug. 4 at Coastal Carolina University.

