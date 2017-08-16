Two officers complete D.A.R.E. training

As the school year quickly approaches, new D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officers prepare to join students in the classroom.

Officer Michael Panza and Officer John Yaworowski of the Monroe Police Department were two of the 19 troopers and police officers from Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Vermont that graduated from the 46th D.A.R.E. Instructor Training Class on Aug. 4

The D.A.R.E. Instructor Training Class teaches law enforcement officers how to lead classes in drug abuse resistance to students in local schools.

The original program was aimed at fifth and sixth graders with the classes designed to help students learn how to resist peer pressure and the temptation to use illegal drugs.

The program began in 1983 in the Los Angeles Police Department and was created of then-Police Chief Darryl Gates. In the past few years, DARE has expanded its focus to include seventh to ninth graders and such topics as alcohol and cigarettes, prescription and over-the-counter drug abuse, online safety and gangs.