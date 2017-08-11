Sen. Murphy to walk across state again

Senator Chris Murphy will embark on his second “Walk Across Connecticut”, taking to the streets and dirt roads to listen to and get feedback from Connecticut residents. Murphy will begin his walk in Killingly on Aug. 13 and walk 103 miles through 21 towns over the next five days. He will hold a series of pop-up town halls each day along his route where he will hear firsthand from Connecticut residents about a variety of topics. Members of the public are invited to attend Murphy’s town halls.

Last year Murphy walked from Voluntown to Greenwich. When he conducted his first walk, Murphy said he was doing it to speak with the public.

“There is nothing like summertime in Connecticut. I decided to spend part of my summer walking the state because I couldn’t think of a better way to meet people and see things I probably wouldn’t have otherwise. Since I was elected to Congress, I’ve been trying to find new ways to keep in touch with the people who sent me to Washington, and this is just another way that I can get some new ideas to bring back to Congress while also getting some great exercise. Who knows how far I will get this week, but I’m going to have fun for as long as my legs allow it,” Murphy said in a statement last year.

During this year’s walk, Murphy will hold public meetings in Willimantic, Portland, Waterbury, Newtown and Danbury.

The Newtown Town Hall is expected to take place on Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Edmond Town Hall’s gym at 45 Main Street in Newtown.

Murphy’s route will not take him through Monroe this year.