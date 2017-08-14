The Stratford High School Girls Summer Basketball League played five games at the Birdseye Recreation Center on Thursday.

Stratford defeated Oxford 56-38, Masuk defeated Seymour 32-23, St. Joseph defeated Ansonia 36-24, Harding defeated Shelton 34-31 and Kolbe defeated Greens Farms Academy 54-36.

Games are scheduled on the hour from 5 to 9 p.m every Thursday.

Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for seniors and children under 12.

Here’s the schedule for week nine: Harding vs Seymour, Stratford vs Masuk, St Joseph vs Greens Farms Academy, Oxford vs Kolbe and Shelton vs Ansonia.