Obituary: Maureen S. Groballi, 72, of Monroe

Maureen S. Groballi, 72, of Monroe, retired from the USPS, wife of Gurtali I. Groballi, died Aug. 10, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Besides her husband, survivors include daughter, Gwen Rice, son, Kelli, his wife, Jennifer, granddaughters, Skye and Star (Shelton), brothers and sister, Stephen Siksay (Vienna, Va.), LeRoy Siksay (Seymour), Lorraine Godfrey (Ansonia), Richard Siksay, Jr. (Stratford), and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by grandson, Sean Rice, parents, Mary and Richard Siksay, sisters, Mary Siksay and Judith Santone.

Visiting hours: Monday, Aug. 14, 4-7 p.m., Spadaccino and Leo P Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. Graveside service: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 10 a.m., St. John’s, 500 Moose Hill Road, Monroe.

Memorial contributions: St. Peter’s Playground Fund, 175 Old Tannery Rd, Monroe, CT.