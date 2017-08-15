Opinion: Sredzinski says Malloy is putting state employees before taxpayers

The legislature’s approval of the SEBAC (State Employee Bargaining Agent Coalition) union concessions agreement is yet another sign that the State of Connecticut is not serious about changing “business as usual”. The agreement passed without a single Republican vote; and further diminished the possibility of reining in state spending, trimming government programs, changing the way Connecticut’s public sector is run or hedging against future multi-billion deficits such as the one we currently face.
We have yet to see a fully vetted, balanced budget from either the Senate or House Democrats after eight months of debate and discussion in the legislature. But the majority party, in adopting the concession plan developed by Gov. Malloy and union leaders, chose a group of 45,000 unionized state workers over the rest of the state. House Democrats have embraced more tax hikes to pay for their approach to the budget, including a sales tax hike that could be as much as 10 percent. They have asked Republicans in the House to join them and my caucus and I have responded with a resounding, “No way.’’
Aside from the obvious four-year no-layoff provisions for state workers in the concession plan, and the five-year extension of their retirement and healthcare benefits to 2027, there are scores of perks and workplace mandates that put state employee interests ahead of taxpayers. Here are a few:
- Mandatory 15-minute coffee breaks for DOT workers regardless of shift time;
- Increasing the number of union representatives who conduct union business on the taxpayers’ dime;
- Allowing 20 days of paid time off for union delegates to attend conventions;
- Requiring a longer and more complicated bureaucratic process, not streamlining government;
- Giving more employees access to state cars;
- Discouraging the use of private/nonprofit providers, not promoting them;
- Giving union employees office space in state government buildings;
By adopting the SEBAC agreement, the Democrats have effectively taken nearly 35 percent of the budget off the table, and the no-layoff provision makes any attempt to significantly reorganize government through such things as agency mergers and privatization impossible. This spring, April 27 to be precise, House and Senate Republicans offered a balanced, two-year budget that did not raise any taxes and maintained funding for towns and cities while preserving money for public education. It was in response to the Governor’s budget that he released in February. Our budget did not shred the social safety net for our most needy and exacted reasonable concessions from state workers in order to balance the budget and close the anticipated $3-billion deficit.
Predictably, the Governor rejected the plan outright, while legislative Democrats, having failed to come up with their own budget, demurred slightly from the executive branch and waved a caution flag. They would present their own version soon, they said, and were unwilling to support ours. When revenue projections sunk by billions shortly after, House Republicans adjusted the budget and came up with a revised plan on May 16.
Despite our repeated calls for an up or down vote on our budget, the regular legislative session ended on June 7 with no budget in place and no end to the impasse in sight. Spring turned to summer and just before the close of the fiscal year, on June 27, House Republicans offered a 30-day budget stopgap measure. This would stave off harsh cuts to social programs that would be dictated by Gov. Malloy’s necessary executive order approach to keeping government open absent a two-year budget. House Republicans then staged a full budget forum on July 11 to demonstrate to everyone involved exactly what was in our proposal and what our version of the SEBAC union concessions would mean. We proposed nearly $2-billion in concessions. The adopted version fell about $500-million short of that, thereby virtually ensuring a tax hike.
Today, we know that the new school year is just weeks away and Connecticut’s government is stumbling along, with no conclusion in sight. In previous budget stalemates the pressure to provide adequate funding for schools finally overcame the gridlock in Hartford. Will this be the case in 2017?
Either way, I will keep fighting for Monroe’s best interests at the Capitol and keep you informed.
