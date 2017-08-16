Lake Zoar to be treated for invasive species

Lake Zoar will be chemically treated with Reward (Diquat) herbicide and copper sulfate algaecide, targeting control of the aquatic nuisance plants Eurasian watermilfoil and curlyleaf pondweed, on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

According to Washington’s Department of Ecology, Eurasian watermilfoil is a problematic invasive species because, “Once milfoil becomes well-established within a waterbody, it is difficult or impossible to remove.” The department also said that milfoil deprives native plants of oxygen, which prevents their growth, similarly to how weeds will prevent planted flowers from flourishing in a garden. The curlyleaf pondweed also prevents native plants from growing in the lake.

The Department of Ecology wrote that “milfoil forms very dense mats of vegetation on the surface of the water. These mats interfere with recreational activities such as swimming, fishing, water skiing and boating.” The department also said that milfoil mats are attractive homes to mosquitos.

Prior to treatment, the lake shoreline (in the treatment areas and at public access sites) will be posted with printed signs in accordance with DEEP requirements.

A map showing the specific treatment areas will be posted at the State Boat Ramp and at other public access sites, prior to treatment.

SOLitude Lake Management, the company that performed the lake treatment, cautioned against swimming in the lake the day of treatment. SOLitude officials also said, “[Individuals should not] use treated lake water for drinking purposes for three days, no use of treated lake water for livestock or domestic animal consumption for one day, no use of treated lake water for irrigating turf or ornamentals for three days, no use of treated lake water for irrigating food crops or production ornamentals for five days.”

These temporary water use restrictions apply only to the areas treated and affected by treatment. Information on the specific date of application may be obtained from the person named below.

The chemical application is being conducted by the State licensed firm, SOLitude Lake Management, of 590 Lake Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545, Tel .508-865-1000; contact Colin Gosselin.