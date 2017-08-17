Community briefs Aug. 17

St. Jude Italian Festival

The 27th annual St. Jude Italian Festival will run from Wednesday, Aug. 23, Thursday, Aug. 24 and Friday, Aug. 25 from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 26, 5 to 10 p.m. The festival will be held at St. Jude’s church grounds off Route 111. For more information call (203) 261-6404 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. or visit www.stjuderc.com.

Congregation Adath Israel

Congregation Adath Israel of Newtown will host an Open House on Aug. 25 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. The Open House will be followed by our Shabbat Service at 7:30 p.m. Open House guests are welcome to attend our Shabbat service and the reception following it. For more information about Adath Israel, go to www.congadathisrael.org or email [email protected]

Stepney Fire Clambake

The Stepney Volunteer Fire Department will hold their 16th annual Lobster Clambake on Aug. 26 from 3 to 9 p.m. at 88 Main Street.

Internet safety tips

Tips for Staying Safe Online will be presented by the PC Users Group “TPCUG” on Aug. 31 at the Trumbull Library at 7 p.m. The presentation will cover computers, tablets and smartphones. Presenter, Bob Gostischa, has been helping with security-related and computer issues since his retirement in 2004. For more information go to http://www.tpcug-ct.org/.

Blood Pressure Screenings

The Monroe Health Department and Emergency Medical Services will provide blood pressure screenings during the School Bash on Sept. 1 and at the Harvest Festival on Sept. 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. Representatives from the Stratford – Trumbull – Monroe Medical Reserve Corps will be on site seeking volunteers. The Corps is a specialized component of Citizens Corps, a national network of volunteers who are organized locally to improve the health and safety of our communities. Both medical and non medical volunteers are welcome.

Dump tickets

Dump tickets are available for purchase at Town Hall Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are also available for sale at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library on Friday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Textile sale

The Monroe Historical Society is soliciting items as donations to be sold at its annual Tag and Textile Sale Sept. 8-10 at historical Beardsley House at 31 Great Ring Road. Donations, tax deductible to the extent permitted by law, are being collected between 9 a.m. and noon the next three Thursdays — July 20, July 27 and Aug. 3 — at the barn on the site. Arrangements for other times also may be made by calling the society at (203) 261-1383.

Freshman Parent Orientation

Masuk High School will be holding their Freshman Parent Orientation on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Masuk Auditorium. Email reservations for the informational session to [email protected].

Conscious aging

In our youth obsessed culture, there can be a lot of fear and anxiety connecting with aging. The Lakewood-Trumbull Y is offering “Conscious Aging”, an eight week course examining such topics as self compassion, forgiveness and transformative practices. The aging process can be a time of renewal and meaning despite loss. Utilizing an included workbook and small group sharing, it points to a new vision for “elders”: one attuned to spiritual and emotional growth, as well as connections to community.

The class will be held on Thursdays, from 5:30-7 p.m., beginning on Sept. 7. The fee for the eight weeks is $45 for YMCA members, or $90 for community members. Registration can be done in person at the Y, or by calling. The fee includes the workbook. For more information contact: Joanne Orenstein, Fitness Coordinator at the Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA on 20 Trefoil Drive in Trumbull at (203) 445-9633 or [email protected].

Bereavement Support

St. Jude Parish of Monroe will offer a free nine month Bereavement Support Group beginning Sept 13. The group will meet twice a month on Wednesday. 2:30 to 4 PM September, October and November and then once a month from December through May. To register call the Parish Office at 203-261-6404.