Cancer survivor continues fight for reinstatement to Monroe Police Department

Andrew Wall recently coined a new phrase to describe life after beating an especially lethal form of cancer.

“I call it living with the sword of tumor-cles over my head,” Wall jokes, noting that the duration of his recovery from glioblastoma is completely unknown.

This once-aggressive form of brain tumor could reassert itself in a month, a year, or decades in the future. Nobody knows for sure, even Wall’s doctors — but for the foreseeable future, Wall is the picture of health and fitness.

“I’m being treated with a brand-new drug that has never been used before for glioblastoma,” says Wall, who has been on medical leave from his job as a Monroe police officer since 2015. And with a clean bill of health from his medical team, he is now fighting the town to go back to active duty.

The tumor has gone completely into remission, but Wall’s treatment regimen — and glioblastoma itself — are uncharted territory. Just a few years ago, being diagnosed with this illness meant a sure death sentence. Indeed, the term “blastoma” appended to any form of cancer denotes a tendency for a tumor to explode throughout the affected organ or organs.

U.S. Senator John McCain recently received the same diagnosis, as did the late Senator Ted Kennedy. Sen. Kennedy was treated by one of Wall’s doctors, David Reardon, a leading neuro-oncologist at Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Wall contends that he is well enough to return to work — and his doctors agree. Yet, Monroe Police Chief John Salvatore and the Board of Police Commissioners rejected a letter Dr. Reardon wrote attesting to Wall’s ability to return to active duty, saying it did not contain requisite language.

They also rejected a subsequent letter from another of Wall’s physicians, Dr. Robert Kloss of Danbury Hospital, despite its containing language they had requested. Their reasoning: Dr. Kloss is not Wall’s primary treating physician.

To look at Wall today, it doesn’t seem possible that just a year-and-a-half ago, he was on death’s door. His treatment began in October of 2015 and involved Nuvolumab, a medicine approved for use with some cancers but not brain tumors. Dr. Reardon also ordered standard chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

Yet, as with any form of cancer treatment, the side effects can be devastating. In December, Wall spent 15 days in intensive care at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and was in a coma for part of this time, from the effects of chemo. Ultimately, he began to improve and went on to make a full recovery.

Some might say the fight with the town would be therapeutic as well, keeping a cancer survivor focused on the future and in the process, investigating a plethora of legal strategies. Yet, Wall decided early on to never sink into depression over his illness.

“When I was first diagnosed with glioblastoma, I decided right then that I was not going to cry about it or indulge in any sort of self-pity,” he proclaims. “Realistically, what good would that do me?”

The long respite from work has brought a few brand-new experiences for Wall — some of which he’d rather not have undergone. For starters, he recently applied for unemployment compensation. This was the first time in his life that he has done so.

“I got my first job when I was 15 washing pots and pans at the old Kimberly Inn in Trumbull,” says Wall. That restaurant occupied the site of the current Cast Iron Chop House, he explains.

“Until I got sick, I worked every day of my life, so I’m not happy about this [going on unemployment].”

Wall has had to tap his retirement savings to help defray some of the expenses that his monthly Social Security disability check does not cover. His wife, Lori, works part-time and the couple’s 12-year-old son begins middle school in Newtown at the end of this month.

“I’m on Social Security disability for the foreseeable future, even though I’ve provided evidence from my doctors that I’m not disabled,” he says. “Social Security will only stop sending the checks once I return to work.”

Wall sees the Police Department’s and town’s moves to terminate him as both unwarranted and underhanded. After its initial hearing on July 17, for example, the town scheduled a follow-up hearing for Aug. 22 — but it was cancelled. Wall, representatives from Local 4 AFSCME and union attorneys were unaware of that hearing date until after it was cancelled.

“So much for transparency!” he says, noting that a later hearing date was cancelled as well.

The dispute will be weighed at a State Department of Labor hearing in October. There is some chance that Wall will be terminated or reinstated by the Town by that date. Regardless of outcome, Wall wants that hearing to take place.

“The way this was handled was completely wrong,” he says. “First off, I didn’t do what I’m accused of — that is, I got a letter from Dr. Reardon saying that I’m fully capable of going back to work.

Second, the town and Chief Salvatore did not follow their own correct procedures in the matter. Those procedures call for the town to have selected a physician of its own to examine Wall’s health — a step it did not take.

With his return to health and a surfeit of free time on his hands, Wall has tackled a wide range of projects at his home in Newtown. The wet summer of 2017 has resulted in plenty of shaggy lawns and weedy gardens in Newtown, Monroe, and other surrounding places — but not at Wall’s house.

“My house and my yard look great,” he says. “But all things considered, I’d rather be back at work.”