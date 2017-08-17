Library hosts Teen Reading Party

Please note the library is no longer open on Wednesdays due to budget cuts.

Teen Summer Reading Party

The library will host a party for teens to celebrate the end of the summer reading program. The party will be held on Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. and it will feature pizza, ice cream and a scavenger hunt. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Book sale

The Friends of the Library are having their annual book sale on Aug. 24 – Aug. 26. Books, dvds, cds, puzzles and games will be available at the sale. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 24, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 25 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 26.

WWI lecture

Hamish Lutris will be giving a lecture about World War I on Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. His lecture, The War of All Wars will be broken into four parts. The first lecture will focus on the events that led to the beginning of the war and the United States’ reluctance to join the fray. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Blood drive

The library will host a blood drive on Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit http://www.redcrossblood.org/makedonation or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment.

September book discussion

The library will be hosting their monthly book discussion on Sept. 5 at 6:45 p.m. For September, the library will be focusing on Laurie Frankel’s This Is How It Always Is. Extra copies of the book are available at the library.

Art for Adults

The library will host an Autumn Seed Mosaic workshop for adults on Sept. 12 or Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. Kathy Vincent will lead the class, which is limited to 16 people. egister for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Digitization day

The library will be hosting a Digitization day on Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Locals are invited to bring their mementos and family war stories to be scanned and photographed and later added to the State Library’s archives.