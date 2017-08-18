Community comes together to honor Ciara

“I don’t want her to be forgotten. She made such an impact on so many different people, not just in Monroe, but all over the world,” Lori O’Driscoll said. “For me it’s a way to keep her memory alive and to sustain her legacy.”

Four months after losing her daughter to complications related to Dravet Syndrome, O’Driscoll founded Ciara’s Light Foundation in May.

Ciara died due to complications from Dravet Syndrome, a genetic seizure disorder, on Jan. 16, a few days after her twelfth birthday. In 2009 O’Driscoll founded the Dravet Syndrome Foundation in an effort to fund research to cure Dravet, so she’s no stranger to working with nonprofits.

“Ciara touched the lives of so many people here in Monroe but also in the Dravet community which is worldwide. She represented hope for so many — hope that children with Dravet could be active and happy. In her 12 years, Ciara had thousands of seizures and dealt with many limitations. Yet she never complained and had an infectious and positive outlook on life. We call that Ciara’s Light. Through Ciara’s Light Foundation, we will be able to honor her memory and provide opportunities to other children with special needs and life threatening medical conditions,” O’Driscoll said.

The foundation has established a Unified Dance Programs at the Dance Workshop in Monroe and will be providing grants for the dance class. The foundation will also be providing camp scholarships and sponsoring 12 hikers in the 2017 Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut’s Trailblaze Challenge.

O’Driscoll held the Kick-Off Celebration fund-raiser in Stamford last month, where Ciara’s Light was able to raise more than $3,500 to be used toward grant programs.

“It was a wonderful turnout of family, friends, teachers and school staff from Monroe,” she said.

Ciara’s Light Foundation not only provides grants for others, but it provides O’Driscoll with an outlet to ensure her daughter is remembered. It also provides Ciara’s friends with a way to share her memory. The foundation has a Junior Planning Committee that includes 25 minors from Monroe and Fairfield. O’Driscoll said she created the committee to give Ciara’s friends an opportunity to get involved and “focus on good memories of her while they are grieving.”

“I was so touched by the response we received from families,” she said. “We even have a few members who did not have the opportunity to meet Ciara but were inspired by her story and wanted to get involved.”

O’Driscoll said that members of the committee are also able to use their work toward community service hours for school or church.

The members of the Junior Planning Committee are credited with generating publicity and recruiting friends and family to participate in the foundation’s upcoming race. O’Driscoll said the members are predominately in seventh grade but the members range from fourth graders to high school students. She said her son, Aiden, and another fourth-grader are the youngest members of the committee.

“They’re not going to let her be forgotten. To me that’s huge,” O’Driscoll said. “The way the loved Ciara and accepted her for her challenges she had, they now are committed to helping other children.”

Chasing her light

On Sept. 9 O’Driscoll said the foundation will be hosting the first annual Chasing Ciara’s Light 5K and 12K as well as a Kids Fun Run at Great Hollow Lake. The fun run is for children seven and under. She said the 5K and the 12K will be timed trail runs, but walkers are welcome to participate in the race.

O’Driscoll said she began competing in half marathons in Ciara’ name while working with the Dravet Foundation six years ago. She said she will be competing in the 12K and her husband, Liam, and Aiden will also be running in Ciara’s honor in the 5K.

“It was something that we did together,” she said. “We’re used to going to races and cheering each other on.”

She also said that they chose to have a 12K because Ciara was 12 years old when she died.

“We tried to make it a little different and put her personality in there,” O’Driscoll said.

In addition to the races the event will also feature music, face painting, raffles, games and food trucks.

“This will be the one event we hope to build and sustain over the years both as a way to keep Ciara’s legacy alive and as a way to help other children with special needs and/or life threatening medical conditions,” she said.

O’Driscoll also said that the event is being sponsored by Countryside Veterinary Hospital, Jennie’s Pizza, KC101, Orange Insurance Company, Stop and Shop and Vaughn Family Dentistry. She also said the event will have three honorary co-chairs, Carl Anthony’s owner Sam Develles, Board of Education member Carlos Reinoso and First Selectman Steve Vavrek.

For more information about the event or to register for the race visit www.ciarasrun.org.

O’Driscoll credited Frank Cooper, the director of Parks and Recreation, and his office for helping her put the race together.

When asked what Ciara would think about the foundation and the upcoming race, O’Driscoll said that she imagined her daughter smiling. She said Ciara would be really excited to see her friends and her community coming together to support her and that she would be proud of her friends.

“I think it would mean a lot to her to see so many people coming together to help others. I can hear her saying that is so cool, mom,” she said.